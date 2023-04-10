MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate and National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) chapters of Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) attended the Georgia Spring Leadership Conference and competitions in Atlanta over the first weekend of April.
The conference was an opportunity for students and advisors to gain leadership training through informative and inspiring training workshops, the college said in a press release. Students demonstrated their abilities during the weekend’s competitions.
Representing SRTC’s FBLA Collegiate chapters, Mirian Gutierrez-Villeda of Moultrie earned first place in Foundations in Finance and fourth place in Foundations of Accounting. Dedreonna Jenkins of Albany placed second in Sales Presentation and third in Public Speaking. Chris Peppers of Boston placed first in Sports Management and Marketing and fourth in Cyber Security. Hailey Ridgway of Bainbridge placed third in Impromptu Speaking and fifth in Computer Concepts. Chris Peppers and Mirian Gutierrez-Villeda will have another opportunity to represent SRTC at the National FBLA Conference and Competition in Atlanta this June.
Representing SRTC’s NTHS chapters, Juanita Bush of Thomasville placed second in Prepared Speech and third in Extemporaneous Speech, Elaina Lee of Valdosta placed third in Prepared Speech, and Stacy Lopes of Thomasville placed second in Job Interview. The state NTHS organization recognized Dolores Bradley of Tifton as an NTHS Outstanding Citizen for her participation in the organization and her community involvement throughout the year.
SRTC’s FBLA Collegiate chapter was recognized for having the largest increase in members for this current year, and the Thomasville Chapter of FBLA Collegiate was recognized for its contribution of $848 to the March of Dimes, their national service partner.
SRTC-Bainbridge Campus Director KaCee Holt said, “I was so impressed by our students who represented SRTC at the Georgia Spring Leadership Conference! As advisors, we enjoy being able to network and learn from others and get to see our students grow in leadership, gain confidence in their professional training, and network with others from across the state. Southern Regional Technical College’s support of its students in their clubs and organizations is rewarding for all involved!”
