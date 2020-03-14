MACON, Ga. — Students representing Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) traveled to Central Georgia Technical College in Macon on Friday, February 28 to participate in the district competition for Phi Beta Lambda.
Twenty-one students who placed in the top three for one or more of their categories will travel to Atlanta April 3-5 to compete against other PBL members across the state for a chance to win a spot at the national conference later this year in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Since 1958, PBL has been dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders by preparing members to serve as leaders in business, school, and the local community, according to a press release from SRTC. PBL provides opportunities for college students to develop vocational competencies for business and office occupations. As a club, PBL promotes a sense of civic and personal responsibility.
SRTC President Jim Glass said, “We have a lot to be proud of here at SRTC. Each semester, our PBL chapters represent the fantastic work that our students do. All of these students have worked hard and earned their place at the state level of competition. I am confident that they will make us proud once again at the state and national level.”
Students receiving first prize are as follows:
• Accounting major Lisa Ramirez-Hernandez of Moultrie: Public Speaking as well as Accounting for Professionals.
• Automotive major William Swilley of Adel: Help Desk.
• The team of Accounting major Emily Tobar of Cairo and General Business major Daniel Thrash of Thomasville: Emerging Business Issues.
• The team of Paralegal Studies major Samar Brown of Moultrie and General Business major Daniel Thrash of Thomasville: Business Law.
• Accounting major John Maichele of Thomasville: Accounting Principles.
• General Business major Reather Venable of Cairo: Financial Concepts.
• Cybersecurity major Adam Hunter of Thomasville: Cybersecurity.
• Computer Support Specialist major Ricky Young of Thomasville: Computer Concepts.
• Business Management major Janet Thomas of Tifton: Entrepreneurship Concepts as well as Organizational Behavior and Leadership.
• Accounting major Kiana Williams of Tifton: Financial Analysis as well as Project Management.
• Surgical Technology major Carmen Springer of Tifton: Client Service.
• Business Technology major Fellini Smith of Tifton: Job Interview.
• Business Technology major Tammie Holley of Tifton: Global Analysis and Decision Making as well as Business Decision Making.
• Business Technology major Demarcus Jones of Tifton: Retail Management.
• Practical Nursing major Khalil Thomas of Bainbridge: Impromptu Speaking.
Students receiving second prize are as follows:
• Carpentry major Virginia Lamb of Sylvester: Parliamentary Procedures.
• Automotive major William Swilley of Adel: Help Desk.
• Radiologic Technology major Brittany Martin of Funston: Impromptu Speaking.
• Paralegal Studies major Samar Brown of Moultrie: Retail Management.
• Computer Support Specialist major Ricky Young of Thomasville: Help Desk.
• Business Technology major Lavetta King of Ty Ty: Marketing Concepts.
• Surgical Technology major Carmen Springer of Tifton: Hospitality Management.
• Business Technology major Fellini Smith of Tifton: Business Communications.
• Networking Specialist major Felicia Smith of Tifton: Computer Concepts.
• Accounting major Calvin Smith of Tifton: Accounting Principles.
• Cosmetology major Tabbitha Grant of Bainbridge: Client Services as well as Human Resource Management.
Students receiving third prize are as follows:
• Carpentry major Virginia Lamb of Sylvester: Hospitality Management.
• Automotive major William Swilley of Adel: Public Speaking.
• Radiologic Technology major Brittany Martin of Funston: Parliamentary Procedures.
• Nursing major Brittany Daniels of Thomasville: Client Service as well as Retail Management.
• Business Technology major Lavetta King of Ty Ty: Desktop Publishing.
• Networking Specialist major Felicia Smith of Tifton: Computer Applications.
• Business Technology major Demarcus Jones of Tifton: Business Communications.
• Accounting major Calvin Smith of Tifton: Personal Finance.
• Practical Nursing major Khalil Thomas of Bainbridge: Public Services.
