MOULTRIE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Office of Career Services will host a community career fair on Thursday, April 22, at the Moultrie Veterans Parkway location from 9:30 a.m. – noon in the conference center. This career fair is free and open to the public.
Dr. Jeanine Long, director for career services, said that this is the first career fair SRTC has been able to present since 2019. “After a year of layoffs, shut downs, and now start-ups, we are so excited to be the conduit between exceptional job opportunities and highly skilled individuals with strong and willing work ethics,” she said.
Numerous area employers are registered to attend, including: American Red Cross of Georgia, Southwell, Georgia Military College, MetroPower, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Heatcraft, Chick-fil-A Moultrie, Lasseter Tractor Company, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Quality Employment Service, Valdosta State Prison, New Hire Solutions, Archbold Medical Center, Moultrie YMCA, United States Army, Kinetic by Windstream, and the Albany State University Police Department.
Chandler Foy of New Hire Solutions is excited to meet enthusiastic area applicants, noting that SRTC graduates have been a positive presence in the community.
"These recent graduates provide this area with energy, ideas and passion,” Foy said. “We are excited to meet new prospective employees at the SRTC-Moultrie career fair. Look for our table to receive information on how you could play an integral role in supporting Georgia's work force.”
To register as an employer, for more information on this career fair, or to learn about Career Services at SRTC, please contact Career Services Coordinator Kelley Gentry by calling (229) 217-4194, or email her at kgentry@southernregional.edu.
Hand sanitizer and masks will be available. Please adhere to CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. Due to space limitations, strollers and small children will not be allowed.
