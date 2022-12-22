Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 36F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 36F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.