THOMASVILLE — The most recent graduates of Southern Regional Technical College’s Veterinary Technology program achieved a 100% passage rate on the Veterinary Technician National Exam, which is administered by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards.
The VTNE is a three-hour exam consisting of 170 questions covering nine domains of responsibility deemed essential for veterinary technicians, the college said in a press release.
Meghan Livingston of Athens, Leigha Sapp of Bainbridge, Madison Dixon of Cairo, Megan Wade of Quitman, Alyssa Warn of Thomasville, and Taylor Evans of Valdosta completed their coursework in the spring semester, SRTC said. They were pinned in May of 2023 and were eligible to take part in the college’s commencement ceremony on July 27. Each graduate passed their board exam on the first attempt. This 100% first-attempt pass rate is a major accomplishment for this program and its students, as that percentage is well above the national average of 70.31% for similar programs, the college said.
SRTC’s Veterinary Technology seven-semester program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities. Once program graduates pass the VTNE, they are eligible to apply for licensure in the State of Georgia.
Each of the graduates have already secured employment in their field. Taylor Evans works at the Hahira Animal Hospital, Madison Dixon works at Clanton-Malphus-Hodges Veterinary Hospital in Thomasville, Alyssa Warn works at North Florida Animal Hospital in Tallahassee, Leigha Sapp works at Colquitt Animal Hospital, Megan Wade works at Bassham Veterinary Hospital in Quitman, and Meghan Livingston works at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in Athens.
“We are so proud of this special group of students for achieving 100% pass rate on the VTNE,” said Veterinary Technology Program Dr. Jennifer Mason, DVM. “They have truly made teaching a joy and we look forward to what they will accomplish in the field of Veterinary Medicine!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.