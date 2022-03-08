THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College’s Veterinary Technology Program Director Jennifer Mason, DVM has accepted a two-year board position on the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association (GVMA).
The GVMA’S board is comprised of representatives from 12 districts throughout the state. The GVMA exists to provide services and resources to help veterinarians cultivate healthy productive careers by progressively leading, promoting, supporting, and advocating for them, acording to a press release from SRTC.
Mason earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Georgia in 2007. For 13 years, she worked as an associate veterinarian at Thomasville Animal Hospital. She has served as the Veterinary Technology Program director at SRTC since 2018.
In her role at SRTC, she has developed several new opportunities for her students, including an articulation agreement with St. Matthews University and Fear Free Certification. Thanks to the articulation agreement, students who choose to transfer from SRTC’s Veterinary Technology program to St. Matthew’s DVM Program will be provided with a smooth curriculum transition that minimizes loss of credit and duplication of coursework.
The Fear Free training and certification program helps veterinarians and their staff modify their procedures, handling, and facilities to help pets feel safe and comfortable while receiving the medical care they need.
Currently, Mason is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association, and the American Animal Hospital Association.
As the voice of the profession, the GVMA is committed to advancing the veterinary medical profession and supporting the veterinarian’s role in improving animal and public health.
“We lobby, organize continuing education, and provide resources and outreach programs,” Mason said. “This position will enable me to advocate for veterinary technicians in the state, as well as learn a lot about organized veterinary medicine that I can bring back to our students.”
