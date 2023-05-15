THOMASVILLE — On the morning of April 4, six students were recognized at a Veterinary Technology pinning ceremony held at Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Thomasville Campus. These students completed multiple semesters of rigorous occupational coursework and a series of clinical rotations at local animal hospitals in addition to their prerequisite coursework.
The graduates honored were Meghan Livingston of Athens, Leigha Sapp of Bainbridge, Madison Dixon of Cairo, Megan Wade of Quitman, Alyssa Warn of Thomasville, and Taylor Evans of Valdosta.
Veterinary Technology Faculty Sharon Poitevint, RVT said, “I have been an instructor of Veterinary Technology for 12 years. During that time, I have had the privilege of teaching some very outstanding students. The past two years however, with this cohort of ladies has been different. They have truly excelled in every area that Dr. Mason and I have taught. We have been blessed to teach this group of young women.”
Each of the graduates have already secured employment in their field. Taylor Evans works at the Hahira Animal Hospital, Madison Dixon works at Clanton-Malphus-Hodges Veterinary Hospital in Thomasville, Alyssa Warn works at North Florida Animal Hospital in Tallahassee, Leigha Sapp works at Colquitt Animal Hospital, Megan Wade works at Bassham Veterinary Hospital in Quitman, and Meghan Livingston works at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in Athens.
The Veterinary Technology program is a six-semester sequence of courses designed to prepare students for careers in the field of veterinary technology. General education, basic science and program-specific learning opportunities develop the knowledge and skills required for job acquisition, retention, and advancement.
The program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Accreditation Committee on Veterinary Education and Activities (CVTEA). Program graduates receive the Associate of Applied Science degree, are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Examination, and are qualified to apply for credentials as a Registered Veterinary Technician in the state of Georgia.
For more information about the Veterinary Technology program at Southern Regional, contact Dr. Jennifer Mason, at jmason@southernregional.edu or Sharon Poitevint at spoitevint@southernregional.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.