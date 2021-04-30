THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Four students were recognized at a Veterinary Technology pinning ceremony held at Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Thomasville Campus. These students completed two semesters of prerequisite coursework as well as multiple semesters of rigorous occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local animal hospitals.
The graduates honored were Elizabeth Delk of Camilla, Yadira Flores of Sale City, Savannah Maton of Rebecca, and Hannah Watts of Norman Park.
Dr. Jennifer Mason, DVM, Veterinary Technology Program director, said, “We are so incredibly proud of these young ladies for persevering despite so many obstacles that have truly tested them throughout this program. Earning a degree during a global pandemic has not been an easy feat, and they deserve an enormous amount of respect. During these two years, I believe they have gained more skills than most, and I know this will make them quite an asset to the profession. They can certainly wear their Veterinary Technology pins with pride!”
All four graduates have already secured employment in their field. Elizabeth Delk has accepted a job at Capital Veterinary Specialists in Tallahassee, Yadira Flores is working at Cairo Animal Hospital in Cairo, Savannah Maton has a position at Quailwood Animal Hospital in Tifton, and Hannah Watts has accepted a position at Southside Veterinary Center in Moultrie.
The Veterinary Technology program is a six-semester sequence of courses designed to prepare students for careers in the field of veterinary technology. General education, basic science and program-specific learning opportunities develop the knowledge and skills required for job acquisition, retention, and advancement.
The program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Accreditation Committee on Veterinary Education and Activities (CVTEA). Program graduates receive the Associate of Applied Science degree, are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Examination, and are qualified to apply for credentials as a Registered Veterinary Technician in the state of Georgia.
For more information about the Veterinary Technology program at Southern Regional, contact Dr. Jennifer Mason, at jmason@southernregional.edu or Sharon Poitevint at spoitevint@southernregional.edu.
