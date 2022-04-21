THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On the morning of April 21, ten students were recognized at a Veterinary Technology pinning ceremony held at Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Thomasville Campus. These students completed multiple semesters of rigorous occupational coursework and a series of clinical rotations at local animal hospitals in addition to their prerequisite coursework.
The graduates honored were Cortnie Humphries of Camilla, Monica Arambulo of Douglas, Carson Morris of Ellaville, Emily Melton of Fitzgerald, Lindsey Daniel of Pavo, Gabrielle Davis of Sale City, Matthew Baxter of Tifton, Morgan Gandy of Thomasville, and Macie Roberts and Natalie Wade of Quitman.
Veterinary Technology Faculty Sharon Poitevint, RVT said, “The students of the class of 2022 have been a joy to teach. Their enthusiasm about learning the knowledge and skills that are required of veterinary technicians has made teaching them enjoyable. After their time here with Dr. Mason, and myself I feel that many of them will be leaving us not as students but as friends and professional colleagues.”
All ten graduates have already secured employment in their field. Monica Arambulo is working at Quailwood Veterinary Hospital in Tifton. Matthew Baxter and Morgan Gandy have each secured positions at Healing Paws in Tifton. Lindsey Daniel is now with Hahira Veterinary Clinic in Hahira. Gabrielle Davis will be working with Southside Veterinary Center in Moultrie. Cortnie Humphries has accepted a position at Thomasville Animal Hospital. Emily Melton will be at Irwin Animal Clinic in Ocilla. Carson Morris is working with Americus Veterinary Hospital in Americus. Finally, Macie Roberts and Natalie Wade are both working with Madison Veterinary Clinic in Madison, FL.
The Veterinary Technology program is a six-semester sequence of courses designed to prepare students for careers in the field of veterinary technology. General education, basic science and program-specific learning opportunities develop the knowledge and skills required for job acquisition, retention, and advancement.
The program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Accreditation Committee on Veterinary Education and Activities (CVTEA). Program graduates receive the Associate of Applied Science degree, are eligible to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Examination, and are qualified to apply for credentials as a Registered Veterinary Technician in the state of Georgia.
For more information about the Veterinary Technology program at Southern Regional, contact Dr. Jennifer Mason, at jmason@southernregional.edu or Sharon Poitevint at spoitevint@southernregional.edu.
