THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College President Jim Glass recently announced former state Rep. Amy Carter as special assistant to the president.
In her role at SRTC, Carter will work to strengthen the college’s collaborations with business and industry partners in Southwest Georgia, according to a press release from the college. Though her notable career has taken her all over the state in service to the people of Georgia, her roots in technical and public education have kept education on her mind.
“I am excited by this opportunity to further the reach of technical education in our community,” said Carter. “This is where my home and heart are located, so helping to reinforce the bonds between education and the business and industry sector in South Georgia holds a special meaning to me.”
Carter began her career as a business and office technology instructor at the former Valdosta Technical College (now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College) and served as a teacher at Lowndes High School for more than 16 years. In recognition of her efforts in education, she has received the Lowndes County Schools Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award, the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Educators Legislator of the Year Award, and the Georgia School Counselors Association Legislator of the Year Award. In late 2020, Valdosta State University recognized Carter as the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services Distinguished Alumna of the Year.
From 2006 through 2017, Carter represented House District 175 in the Georgia General Assembly. During her service as a representative, Carter served in numerous leadership capacities including floor leader for Gov. Nathan Deal, chairman of Governmental Affairs, and chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government. Carter also served as the chair of the Governor’s Teacher Advisory Commission in 2016 and was a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Education, Governmental Affairs, Higher Education, and the Small Business Development committees.
Most recently, Carter served as the deputy commissioner, Rural Georgia Initiatives, for the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Deal appointed her to the role in March 2018. In that role, she led state efforts to help rural Georgia communities become more competitive for economic development projects and identify new strategies for attracting jobs and investment. Prior to her time as a deputy commissioner, Carter served as executive director of stewardship and development for the Technical College System of Georgia.
She is a graduate of Valdosta State University, an alumna of Leadership Lowndes and Leadership Georgia, and serves as a Trustee of Leadership Georgia. She was named Valdosta Woman of the Year in 2002 and Brooks County Woman of the Year in 2014. Carter was awarded the inaugural Leadership Georgia Dale Threadgill Community Service Award in 2004, the 2011-12 Liberty Bell Award by the Valdosta Bar Association, the Loyce W. Turner Public Service Award in 2012, and the Above and Beyond Award from 4-H in support of Youth Development Education in 2012. Carter also holds an Honorary State FFA Degree and was named as one of only four “Power Women” in the state by Georgia Trend Magazine in 2013.
“Amy’s vast experience in education and economic development will prove invaluable to our college as we support business and industry throughout South Georgia,” Glass said. “I am extremely happy that Amy has joined our team and look forward to seeing the impact she will have as we fulfill our mission of workforce development.”
Carter began her new role effective Jan. 1 and can be reached at amycarter@southernregional.edu.
