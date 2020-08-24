TIFTON, Ga. — Tifton welding instructor Brad Simmons was recently chosen as the Postsecondary Teacher of the Year by the Trade & Industrial Educators of Georgia (TIEGA) and by the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education (GACTE), according to a press release from Southern Regional Technical College.
Simmons was chosen by a distinguished panel of fellow educators across the state, SRTC said. He will now represent Georgia at the Association for Career & Technical Education Region II Leadership Conference in October.
He is the third instructor from Southern Regional to receive the honor in the past five years, the college said. The previous winners were Lynn Tanner and Toby Heard.
Simmons is currently serving in his fifth year as a postsecondary director for TIEGA. He also serves on the Legislative Committee for GACTE.
