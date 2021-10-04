ATLANTA — Reed Bingham State Park was one of several state parks and historic sites honored recently during a conference at Unicoi State Park.
Reed Bingham, located on the Colquitt-Cook county line near Highway 37 East, received the National Resources Enhancement Award. This is the same award the park won in 2018.
“Manager Wayne (Bud) Fuller and Assistant Manager Mikayla Spencer worked closely with the DNR’s Resource Management Unit and Georgia Forestry Commission on two prescribed burns near trails and the Gopher Tortoise/Longleaf Pine Restoration area,” the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a press release that announced the awards. “Afterward, Administrator Caroline Smith and DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division established pitcher plants along the Turkey Oak Trail. The park is working to control invasive hydrilla and water hyacinth in the lake, plus [it] conducted a quota hunt to reduce the alligator population.”
Other awards presented at the conference included:
• Henry Struble Manager-of-the-Year Award to Jessica James-Weems, Black Rock Mountain State Park (Mountain City).
• Park Ranger Bravery Award to Mikayla Murphy of Providence Canyon State Park (Lumpkin) and Florence Marina State Park (Omaha). Murphy received a call that a visitor was stung by bees at Providence Canyon, did not have his EpiPen and was going into anaphylactic shock. Murphy was at Florence Marina but immediately rushed to the canyon floor. Although bystanders had given the hiker an EpiPen, he had seizures, swelling and had become unresponsive. Murphy quickly transported him out by UTV while staff member Rhonda Hudson stabilized his head. The hiker was taken to the hospital by helicopter and released the next day.
• Most Outstanding Site Operation to Cloudland Canyon State Park (Rising Fawn).
• Best Year-Round Programming Award to General Coffee State Park (Nichols).
• Cultural Resource Enhancement Award to Roosevelt’s Little White House Historic Site (Warm Springs).
• Customer Service Award to Michael Collier, Elijah Clark State Park (Lincolnton).
• Outstanding Golf Course of the Year Award to Highland Walk at Victoria Bryant State Park (Royston).
• Retail Award to Mistletoe State Park (Appling).
