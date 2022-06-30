TIFTON, Ga. – Contractors are scheduled to start maintenance on state routes in multiple South Georgia counties in July to provide motorists a safe and smoother ride by clearing rights of way and fixing ruts and other road imperfections.
Colquitt is not among the counties but several nearby counties are, so local motorists may need to be aware of them.
Motorists should be prepared for traffic interruptions and possible travel delays related to the work, the state Department of Transportation said in a press release announcing the projects. Please slow down in the work zones and be prepared to stop for people and equipment.
Where: Decatur and Mitchell counties, state Route (SR) 262 from east of SR 97 in Decatur County to east of County Line Road in Mitchell County.
What: Pavement preservation, application of two layers of an emulsion and two different sizes of rock. Pavement preservation techniques extend the life of a road between asphalt resurfacings.
When: Estimated start date July 1, should be complete in October.
—
Where: Terrell County SR 32, from east of Southeast Mill Road to west of Pinewood Road.
What: Vegetation removal from the state right of way to provide safe passage for motorists. This lowers the chance a vehicle that runs off the road will hit a tree. Roadway departures are the second leading cause of traffic fatalities statewide. Keeping the right of way clear also reduces the chance of trees falling on power lines or in the road during severe weather.
When: Estimated start date July 5, should be complete in October.
—
Where: Brooks County SR 76, from the Georgia/Florida state line to south of SR 38 and from north of SR 333 to south of SR 133.
What: Vegetation removal.
When: Estimated start date July 6, should be complete in September.
—
Where: Lee County SR 32, from west of Pinewood Road to west of the SR 3 bypass.
What: Vegetation removal.
When: Estimated start date July 13, should be complete in September.
—
Where: Lowndes County Interstate 75 South from north of SR 38 to south of Mud Creek.
What: Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay travel and ramp lanes. Milling grinds into the upper layer of pavement to remove ruts and other imperfections. Inlay paving covers the milled area and levels the road.
When: Estimated start date July 17, should be complete in September.
—
Where: Mitchell County SR 3 South from north of Progress Avenue to south of Harmony Road.
What: Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay.
When: Estimated start date July 17, should be complete in September.
—
Where: Crisp County SR 300 North, from south of Bridges Road to north of District Line Road.
What: Pavement preservation, milling and inlay.
When: Estimated start date July 23, should be complete in October.
These are maintenance service contracts, the state DOT said. Money for the contracts comes from the Transportation Funding Act (TFA) of 2015. Georgia DOT uses the sustained annual revenue from the TFA to launch much-needed routine maintenance and capital improvements.
