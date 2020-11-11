MOULTRIE, Ga. – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that he will reschedule state runoff elections planned for Dec. 1 to coincide with runoffs for the state’s two U.S. Senators on Jan. 5.
For Colquitt Countians, the only race that affects will be a runoff for the Public Service Commission involving incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman, which is a statewide race.
When voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 General Election, McDonald received 49.89% of the votes, Blackman received 46.98%, and Libertarian Nathan Wilson received 3.12%. To win, a candidate must receive 50% of the votes plus one.
Elsewhere in the state, runoffs will take place in a special Democratic primary for state Senate District 39, in a special election for district attorney of the Western Circuit (Clarke and Oconee counties), and a special election for the Polk County Commission. Initially that list also included a special election runoff in U.S. House District 5 as candidates seek to fill the seat of the late John Lewis, but the secretary of state’s office later clarified that the House race would be held Dec. 1 as originally planned.
Both of the U.S. senators from Georgia face a runoff Jan. 5, based on the uncertified vote totals.
Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue received 49.74% of the votes while Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff received 47.94%, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Libertarian Shane Hazel received 2.32%.
In the other Senate race, 20 candidates were on the ballot to finish the term of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned effective Dec. 31, 2019. Gov. Brian Kemp had appointed Kelly Loeffler to hold the seat until a special election in November. Democrat Raphael Warnock led the voting Nov. 3 with 32.90%, and Loeffler received 25.91%, both well short of the majority required.
Early in-person voting for the Jan. 5 runoff will begin Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.