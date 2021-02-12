MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Human Services, along with the Breathe Organization of Heritage Church, will sponsor an online conversation about resources that are available from the state to support vulnerable children, adults and families.
The event will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Register to participate at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-and-nonprofit-meeting-colquitt-county-tickets-139445393927.
“Please join us virtually to learn about resources available for older or disabled adults and their caregivers, parents struggling to pay child support, individuals interested in foster care and adoption services, and low income families seeking help with food stamps, medical assistance and more,” says a flyer advertising the event.
The event specifically targets faith and nonprofit groups, but Nettie Hatcher of Breathe said organizers welcome participation by other members of the public too.
The state agency hopes for nonprofit and faith-based groups to come together to make positive changes in the community, Hatcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.