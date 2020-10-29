MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie is among 10 Georgia cities designated as Rural Zones under a program that uses tax incentives to encourage investment in the cities’ downtown areas.
The cities of Moultrie, Colquitt, Donalsonville, Hawkinsville, Hiawassee, Leesburg, Stone Mountain, Thomson, West Point and Woodbury join 25 other cities that were already in the program, according to information from the state departments of Community Affairs and Economic Development, which collaborate on the program.
Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to individuals creating jobs and making qualifying investments within historic downtown areas that have been designated as Rural Zones, the Department of Community Affairs said in a press release.
“Each designation lasts for five years, and activities to begin earning tax credits within these 10 new Rural Zones begin Jan. 1, 2021,” the release said. “Communities are encouraged to develop strategies and share information about the benefits to businesses and investors.”
The program makes available three tax incentives. A project can qualify for more than one of the incentives:
• The Job Tax Credit will be $2,000 per new full-time equivalent job per year, up to 5 years and not to exceed $200,000 total or $40,000 per year. New full-time equivalent job means an aggregate of employee worked hours totaling 40 hours per week between two or more employees. At least two net, new full-time equivalent jobs must be created to qualify. This credit is for the small business owner who opens a storefront and creates jobs.
• The Investment Credit is equivalent to 25% of the purchase price, not to exceed $125,000 total or $25,000 per year. At least two net, new full-time equivalent jobs must be created and maintained to qualify for the investment credit. This credit is for people who purchase a building downtown and cannot be taken unless jobs are created.
• The Rehabilitation Credit is equivalent to 30% of the qualified rehabilitation, not to exceed $150,000 total or $50,000 per year. At least two net, new full-time equivalent jobs must be created and maintained to qualify for the rehabilitation credit. This credit is to offset development costs associated with the rehabilitation of a certified investor property.
The City of Moultrie’s director of downtown development and public relations, Amy Johnson, said the tax incentives will help bring businesses downtown.
“This gives us another tool in the toolbox to help with downtown economic development,” Johnson said. “The Rural Zone will help assist in revitalizing our downtown by offering incentives for job creation, commercial investment, and business activities. If a business operating in our Rural Zone area hires at least two new full time employees, they can receive tax credits. Developers/investors purchasing property in the Rural Zone area can receive an Investment Credit. If they improve a property in the zone, they can receive a Rehabilitation Credit. It is possible for developers to get close to $500,000 in tax credits if they take full advantage of the 5 year program.”
Barbara Grogan, president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, agreed.
“In terms of the EDA, when we market our community as a whole, we will include that we are designated as a Rural Zone, so that investors know should they invest in downtown Moultrie, they get more tax incentives,” Grogan said.
Both Johnson and Grogan will be attending a training session in November to learn more about the program.
