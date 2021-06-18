MOULTRIE, Ga. — On July 14 at 7:14 a.m. at each county courthouse in Georgia, there will be a short reading from the Bible. This is the third year the interdenominational gathering will be held in Georgia.
In an hour or less the entire Bible will be read over the whole state.
The basis for this reading is taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14, "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and tum from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land."
The Statewide Bible Reading project was started in Iowa by Dianne Bentley in 2018. Last year 16 states and 57 countries participated. The goal this year is to expand the Bible reading in every time zone on July 14.
The Georgia state leader for the project is Jerri Tuck. She can be contacted at: jerrituck40@gmail.com.
The leader for Colquitt County is Lynn G. Purvis, Colquitt County Clerk of Superior Court.
Everyone is welcome to attend this gathering at the Colquitt County Courthouse.
