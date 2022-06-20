MOULTRIE, Ga. — On July 14 at 7:14 a.m. at each of the 159 county courthouses in Georgia, there will be a designated reading of a section of the Bible.
This is the fourth year the interdenominational gathering will be held in Georgia, according to a press release from the Colquitt County leader, Lynn Purvis. In an hour or less the entire Bible will be read over the state.
The basis for this reading is taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.”
The Statewide Bible Reading project was started in Iowa by Dianne Bentley in 2018, the press release said. In 2020, 16 states and 57 countries participated. In 2021, there were 16 states and 72 countries, covering 24 of the 26 worldwide time zones. The goal this year is to expand the Bible reading in every time zone on 7/14.
The Georgia state leader for the project is Jerri Tuck. She can be contacted at: jerrituck40@gmail.com.
Purvis said everyone is welcome to attend this gathering at Colquitt County’s courthouse. For more information, Purvis can be reached at (229) 616-7420.
