MOULTRIE, Ga. – Whether you’re searching for local mental health organizations or resources to work against underage drinking and substance abuse, STEP Up Colquitt has a place for you.
STEP Up Colquitt is a local non-profit organization working to spread mental health awareness and to reduce the early onset of alcohol usage by youth in the Moultrie-Colquitt County area.
Michelle Cope and Reginald Sweet collaboratively led the STEP Up Colquitt’s workshop meeting Thursday afternoon at the Moultrie Welcome Center. Cope – who is also the founder of The Yellow Elephant (TYE) – and Sweet are Colquitt County-based community involvement specialists through the non-profit organization called HEARTS for Families.
The HEARTS for Families organization was established in 1997 as Family Nurturing Center of Georgia, Inc. to focus on substance abuse prevention and child abuse prevention and later transitioned in 2012 as its current name. The acronym “HEARTS” stands for Help, Enrichment, Assessment, Research, Training and Support, Sweet explained in an interview Tuesday.
Cope and Sweet started STEP Up Colquitt to bring together local mental health awareness and prevention organizations to brainstorm community outreach efforts and to address statistics varying from mental health to drug, alcohol and child abuse.
“Our mission for this meeting is to bring collaboration in this community to have a workgroup for suicide prevention and mental health crisis. Since 2015 to 2021, there were 52 suicides that were listed in OASIS [database] for Colquitt County,” Cope told the attendees.
A few of the local attending organizations at the meeting included NAMI Moultrie, Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the Serenity House.
Colquitt County children start thinking about and attempting suicide at 10 years old. They also start drinking as young as 8 years old, Sweet explained in an interview Tuesday.
“We’re connecting the dots with underage drinking and suicide prevention because their brain is not fully developed and they don’t know how to make clear decisions,” he said.
HEARTS for Families' SAFE Homes campaign was created to inform parents of the importance of safe homes by locking up and securing all alcohol and prescription drugs.
Sweet is working with school counselors to identify teen student leaders to establish a Teen Action Council to increase outreach with the youth.
“We train the youth leaders to go out and facilitate our message to other youth,” he said.
STEP Up Colquitt is preparing to participate and host an array of upcoming community outreach events.
Interested community members can visit the STEP Up Colquitt booth at the upcoming Spring Fling and Backyard BBQ Festival on April 15.
The first Moultrie-based “Community Conversations” of 2023 will be held April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Welcome Center. The discussion will be focused on how to respond to mental health crises and how to take care of yourself after. Registration will be announced on the STEP Up Colquitt Facebook page.
Sweet is preparing to host a Partners in Prevention Youth Summit with C.A. Gray Junior High School on April 28 and a second annual “Prevention Day” on May 13. The Prevention Day location has not been determined but will be announced soon.
STEP Up Colquitt monthly meetings are held at noon on the third Thursday at the Moultrie Welcome Center. The next meeting is scheduled for April 20.
