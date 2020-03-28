MOULTRIE, Ga. – Sterling Physician Group recently launched its virtual care service line to continue providing access to physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sterling Virtual Care is now being offered to patients as an alternative to visiting their doctor’s offices, Colquitt Regional Medical Center said in a Friday press release. Virtual care uses smartphones, camera-enabled computers, or tablet devices to facilitate communication between a physician and a patient in their home.
Patients who choose to utilize this service will be registered by a staff member over the phone and given an appointment time and instructions for how to log in, the press release said. The patient will then log in to the virtual waiting room and will receive a notification when the provider is ready to begin the appointment.
Sterling Physician Group previously offered virtual care services on a smaller scale at several clinics, but the decision was made to expedite the rollout to all clinics in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“A major factor in the decision to move up the launch date was the concern about patients coming in to see their physician and still practicing social distancing,” said Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional president and CEO. “As always, the health and safety of our patients and staff is our number one priority. Implementing virtual care services will allow patients to receive the same exceptional care while in the comfort of their own homes.”
All Sterling Physician Group clinics now offer this service. If someone does not currently have a primary care physician, appointments may be made through Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Center, as they are accepting new patients.
Colquitt Regional Home Care Services will also be available to assist with virtual visits in the home for people who are medically fragile and abiding by the Shelter-In Order, have limited technological resources, and older adults or people of any age who have any serious underlying medical conditions.
“We are acutely aware of the concerns that patients have with going to the doctor’s office during this time,” said Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D., Hospital Authority chairman. “That is why we are committed to making every effort to ensure each person has access to a physician without possible exposure to COVID-19.”
For more information, please visit www.colquittregional.com/virtualcare or call the Physician Referral Line at 229-891-9362.
Sterling Physician Group is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, which recently received its 11th “A” Hospital Safety Score designation from The Leapfrog Group, which names them among the safest hospitals in the nation.
