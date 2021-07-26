MOULTRIE, Ga. – Sterling Physician Group recently announced the addition of five new physicians to its medical staff.
“Our goal is to recruit physicians who will deliver the highest level of compassionate care to their patients,” said Colquitt Regional Medical Center President and CEO Jim Matney. “This group has proven that they share that commitment to patient care, and we are excited to welcome them to the Colquitt Regional family and community.”
After graduating from Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program in June, Kayla Batchelor, DO, has joined the staff and faculty of Georgia South. Batchelor attended Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in sports medicine and exercise science. She went on to attend medical school at Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Batchelor is board certified in family medicine and will begin seeing patients in August.
David Carle, MD, EMT-P, recently started as an emergency medicine physician at Colquitt Regional. Carle attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences.
Carle then attended medical school at East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine. He continued his training with a residency in emergency medicine at Prisma Health – Midlands in Columbia, South Carolina.
Franklin B. Davis Jr., MD, has joined the team at Sterling Group Orthopedics. Davis attended the University of Georgia, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He then went on to receive his medical degree from The Medical College of Georgia.
Davis completed his residency in orthopedics at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, where he served as chief resident. He will begin seeing patients at The Sterling Center in August.
John Peters, DO, MBA, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist, recently began seeing patients at Sterling Group Dermatology. Peters attended the University of Alabama, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and Master of Business Administration degree.
He went on to attend West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, followed by an internship at Madigan Army Medical Center and a residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas.
Peters then pursued a fellowship at the University of California San Francisco, where he received training in micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology (Mohs), along with procedural, cosmetic, and laser surgery.
Lisa Young, DO, MSN, joined the faculty and staff at Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program in July. Young received her medical degree from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Arizona.
She then carried out a residency in family medicine at North Colorado Family Medicine Residency Program, where she served as chief resident. Following her residency, she received additional training through a family medicine obstetrics fellowship.
Young will begin seeing patients at Georgia South in August.
“Each of these new providers brings a wealth of expertise and training to our organization,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “Rural areas like Colquitt County are often underserved, so welcoming five new providers to our team is a tremendous win for our hospital and patients.”
Sterling Physician Group will be welcoming several other physicians over the coming months. Those include Tracey Bastiaans, DO, plastic and reconstructive surgery, Eliran Bracha, DO, anesthesiology and pain management, Lacey Chambers, MD, pediatric hospital medicine, Sarah Nuzzo, MD, hospital medicine, and Holly Van de Voort, MD, pediatrics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.