MOULTRIE, Ga. – Sterling Physician Group recently announced the addition of seven new physicians to its medical staff.
“We are very excited to welcome these new physicians to Colquitt Regional and to our community,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “These new physicians have shown that they will fit right into our organization and will carry out Colquitt Regional’s vision of providing quality and compassionate care to our community.”
Scott Daly, MD, board-certified otolaryngologist, will begin seeing patients at Sterling Group Ear, Nose, and Throat on Oct. 15.
Daly attended Harvard University, where he received his Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in French language and literature. He then completed his medical degree at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Daly went on to carry out an internship in general surgery and a residency in otolaryngology – head and neck surgery at Johns Hopkins University. He is currently accepting new patients.
Michael J. Dawson, MD, recently started as a board-certified gastroenterology physician at Sterling Group Gastroenterology. Dawson received both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Miami.
He then completed an internship and residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. Dawson brings over 30 years of experience to Sterling Physician Group and is seeing patients at Sterling Center Surgery and Medicine.
Jared Dowdy, MD, a Bainbridge, Georgia native, attended the University of Georgia where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences. He then completed his medical degree at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
Continuing his training, Dowdy carried out a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida in Jacksonville. He is now seeing patients at Sterling Center Women’s Health.
Catie Duskin, DO, MBA, recently began as a board-certified family medicine physician at Sterling Group Primary Care. Duskin attended Mercer University where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology.
She went on to complete her Master of Business Administration degree in healthcare administration from South University. Duskin then received her medical degree from Alabama College of Osteopathic medicine.
Following her medical education, Duskin moved to Moultrie to carry out a residency at Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program.
Nick Graves, MD, joined the staff at Colquitt Regional as an emergency medicine physician in May. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in management from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He then went on to obtain a post-baccalaureate undergraduate degree from Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida, followed by a master’s degree in military operational art and science from Air University in Montgomery, Alabama.
Graves completed his medical degree at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and then continued his training with a residency in emergency medicine at Prisma “Palmetto/USC” Health Richland in Columbia, South Carolina, where he served as chief resident.
Graves comes to Moultrie with his wife and two children.
Teron Verma, MD, MS, moves to Moultrie from Miami, Florida. Verma received his bachelor of science degrees in health services, molecular and microbiology, and health services administration from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida, along with his master of science degree in health sciences administration.
Verma went on to carry out his medical education at Ross University School of Medicine in Miramar, Florida. He then completed his residency at Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami, Florida, where he served as chief resident of psychiatry.
Verma will be at the helm of the new psychiatry service line that Sterling Physician Group is now offering.
In addition to these six physicians, Colquitt Regional is welcoming back another familiar face, Daniel R. York, DO, MS, who recently joined the staff at Sterling Center Women’s Health.
York earned his bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Alabama Birmingham, followed by a Master of Science degree in human nutrition.
He attended Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences where he obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree and went on to complete a residency at McLaren Macomb Regional Medical Center in Mount Clemens, Michigan. He comes to Moultrie with his wife and two children.
York previously served as an OB/GYN at Colquitt Regional from July 2014 to May 2018.
“We strive to continue providing access to world-class healthcare right here in Moultrie,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta, Ed.D. “These highly knowledgeable physicians bring expertise in each of their specialties and strengthen our organization as a whole and the service lines we offer.”
Colquitt Regional is a 99-bed teaching hospital located in Moultrie, Georgia. It was recently the fifth hospital in Georgia to receive the Pathway to Excellence designation. With over 100 providers, more than 35 specialties and 1,350 employees, Colquitt Regional is committed to providing exceptional healthcare that exceeds expectations for Colquitt County and the surrounding areas, according to a hospital press release.
