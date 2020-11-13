Stocked Cart Race

Nine teams raced Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority's Second Annual Stocked Cart Race. Together the teams collected 1,116 pounds of food for the Colquitt County Food Bank.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority

