MOULTRIE, Ga. — Nine teams raced Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority's Second Annual Stocked Cart Race. Together the teams collected 1,116 pounds of food for the Colquitt County Food Bank.
Ilene Lovett Boyd, 99, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Pruitt Health. Graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens with Mr. Tommy Lovett officiating. Born on May 21, 1921 in Norman Park, Georgia, she was the daughter of th…
MOULTRIE [mdash]MOULTRIE, GA.- Randall Lairsey, 96, of Moultrie, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
ADEL [mdash]Shirley J. Roberts, 82, of Adel, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
