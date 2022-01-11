MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two people were arrested near Bear Creek Road after a traffic stop discovered multiple drugs, stolen checks, a money order and fake IDs.
Members of the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team were patrolling the area on the afternoon of Jan. 8 when they noticed a vehicle failing to maintain lane, according to DET Investigator Justin Searcy.
“Investigator Channing McDowell, DET Commander Keith Newman and I saw the vehicle failing to maintain its lane while traveling down 319 North and Seminole Road,” Searcy said in an interview Monday. “We activated our emergency lights but the vehicle did not stop.”
Searcy, McDowell and Newman pursued the vehicle for a short while before other DET members, Ivan Folsom and Christ Woods, took over the pursuit, Searcy said.
“While Folsom and Woods were in active pursuit, we initiated a rolling roadblock where we were guiding the vehicle off the road which ended the chase without incident,” Searcy continued. “While searching the vehicle we were able to locate a baggie of cocaine, 28 ecstasy pills, five alprazolam tablets, a user amount of marijuana, 34 stolen checks, one stolen money order and two fake IDs.”
Authorities did not release further information regarding the total amount of the stolen checks or the money order but did state that the checks were more than likely stolen out of personal mailboxes.
“We’re still looking into the checks, the money order and the IDs,” Searcy said.
Ebonie Jamel Thornwell, 24, of Lithonia, Ga., who was driving the vehicle, and passenger John Joseph Blaha, 51, of Thomasville, were both charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for the ecstasy and alprazolam, respectively.
Thornwell was also charged with failure to drive within a single lane; theft by mail document; possession of cocaine; manufacture, sale, distribution, etc. of false identification documents; two counts of possession or display of false identification with government logo or seal for criminal use; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
