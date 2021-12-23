MOULTRIE, Ga. — Throughout the month of December the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with other law enforcement groups recovered approximately $130,500 worth of stolen property.
Beginning in November, the CCSO has been continuously recovering property stolen throughout the state of Georgia and found here, according to Lt. Ronald Jordan of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division.
Items that were recovered include four side-by-side ATVs, six four-wheeler ATVs, two other stolen vehicles, two trailers and numerous tools and power equipment. These items were reported stolen from several different counties, including Colquitt, Thomas, Brooks, Dougherty, Coffee and Glynn.
Jordan said that investigations of this nature require many people within and outside the CCSO.
“It’s a team effort between everybody. It takes the investigators, the road patrol, the (Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team), the MPD and even the jail staff,” Jordan said in an interview Thursday.
Both CCSO investigator Christ Robinson, who worked on some of the cases, and Chief Deputy Mike Murfin, who coordinates the road patrol, agreed.
“It’s effective communication,” Murfin said in regards to his patrol’s part in the retrieved property. “Between CID and the road patrol, you can’t have one without the other. When it comes to my guys they’re looking for persons of interests, looking for known stolen property. It’s all about communication.”
“It takes all of us,” Robinson agreed. “Teamwork. From the sheriff down. It takes all of us. But there is still work to be done.”
Prosecution will certainly take some time.
A total of 17 people were arrested in relation to the thefts. Furthermore, 54 total arrest warrants have been issued for individuals who are suspected of other crimes on the basis of information the CCSO has tied together from the thefts. This is the nature of law enforcement, Jordan said.
“This is obviously not the only thing our guys have been working on. So when it comes to things like this, these arrests will lead to other things in other crimes that are ongoing. They can be something major or just being able to pick somebody up on probation warrants,” Jordan stated.
Most of the 17 arrested were part of small “theft rings” based in Colquitt County, Jordan said. He described these rings as “a group of individuals that are working together in some form of criminal intent.”
Six people are accused of being in the largest ring:
• William Blake Hickman, 32, 108 East Gate Way, Norman Park.
• Parker Gary Giles, 41, 356 McMassey Road.
• Catelynn Cannon, 20, 330 S. Railroad St., Norman Park.
• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Room 114.
• Timothy Lynn Summerlin, 57, 2986 Ga. Hwy. 33 N.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 36, 594 McMullen Road.
A second group allegedly consisted of three people:
• Colin Anthony Terrell Sr., 48, 749 Circle Road.
• Colin Anthony Terrell Jr., 699 J.O. Stewart Road.
• Gauge Timothy Dean, 23, 920 Second St., Norman Park.
Deputies say the third group had two people in it:
• Jacob Bowles, 31, of Hahira.
• Seth Chitty, 33, 287 Dickerson Road.
Three other people have been charged in connection with the thefts, but they aren’t part of any known rings, investigators said:
• Jesse Duane Hutchinson, 43, 30 East Bethel Ave. Lot 5.
• Christopher Troy Tyler, 39, 112 Colquitt St., Ellenton.
• Erick Wade Kitchens, 49, 452 Brice St., Berlin.
Most of the stolen property has been returned to the original owners, investigators said, but that in itself can be a challenge. It’s not always as simple as calling a person who reported something stolen.
“It’s always the best idea to keep serial numbers of things so that if it is stolen and you report it, it won’t be difficult to determine if it belongs to you later because that information will have already been collected and is easily verified,” Jordan said. “The process can involve many phone calls, verifying information, confirming it’s the victim’s property or contacting the original agency so they can track down the victim if it isn’t in Colquitt County.
Robinson stated that while this is an accomplishment, there is still work to be done.
“Now is the court process and making sure everything looks good to prosecute. The investigations are the easy part. You have to make sure that the District Attorney has everything they need to prosecute. You have to make sure all the documentation is correct. There’s a lot more that goes into it now. The easy part is done. Now it’s time for the hard part,” Robinson said.
