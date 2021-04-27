STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Dr. Dorothy M. Seay-Mayberry, a 1980 graduate of Colquitt County Comprehensive High School, was recently named Teacher of the Year at Stone Mountain Middle School.
At the time of the award, Seay-Mayberry was an eighth grade science teacher at the school in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She will be honored at the Dekalb County School District Annual Teacher Celebration Banquet in August.
Seay-Mayberry is the daughter of Shirley J. (Thomas) Seay and the late Robert Seay, Sr. She is the granddaughter of Lucious and Gussie Mae (Blount) Thomas; and Ike and Minne Bell (Harper) Seay. She is the sister of Sylvia (Seay-Thomas) Washington, Robert Seay, Jr., Janice Seay-Johnson, and Delores Seay-Carter.
Seay-Mayberry was recently promoted to the position of Science Academic Coach at her assigned school.
