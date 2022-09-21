MOULTRIE, Ga. – Art vendors around the county should mark their calendars as Stone’s Home Center of Moultrie hosts an Arts and Craft Fair on Oct. 1.
This is the second fair the store has hosted this year, according to Marcos Valega, the organizer and a representative of Stone’s Home Center.
The first fair was hosted in June with 16 participating vendors. Valega said only six are currently signed up for the Oct. 1 event.
“We're trying to get people in the community to know what everybody else is doing. Most of them are local artists and craftsman or craftswomen that are trying to sell their [art].” Valega said in an interview Tuesday morning. “Everyone is welcome to attend.”
Some items that vendors commonly offer include handmade jewelry, shirts, gifts, tumblers, wood crafts, seasonal decor and yard art.
He hopes the event gives surrounding vendors the opportunity to show their work and increase community involvement in the area.
The fair is free for the public to attend and is located in Stone’s Home Center's parking lot where there will also be a blood drive and a coin fundraiser. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oneblood, a non-profit mobile blood donation service, will close 30 minutes after the fair. Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, a t-shirt and a wellness checkup – including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Donors are required to bring a form of identification. It is also encouraged to schedule an appointment but is not required. To sign up, please visit onebloog.org/donate-now and enter the sponsor code: 69320.
Stone’s Home Center of Moultrie is also one of nine surrounding stores that are hosting a Coins4CURE fundraiser for CURE Childhood Cancer, a Georgia-based non-profit. The fundraiser is in honor of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Donations are not required but are greatly appreciated.
“The coins go directly to fighting childhood cancer,” Valega said.
The store is planning to continue hosting arts and craft fairs as a recurring event every two to three months.
Any interested vendors for the upcoming fair should contact Valega at 229-985-1032 to reserve a spot. Stone’s Home Center of Moultrie is located at 139 U.S. Hwy, 319 South.
