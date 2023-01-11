BERLIN, Ga. – A Berlin woman was charged after allegedly embezzling $28,000 due to “falling in hard times,” according to a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator.
“Deputy Morris was made aware by Dollar General Asset Protection that an employee had been stealing money in the form of bank deposits,” CCSO Investigator Blake Livings said Wednesday afternoon.
Morris reported to the store where he discovered that 61-year-old Tammy Lorraine Crosby, of 156 Roberts Road, Berlin, was apparently “floating banks deposits.”
When Crosby appeared to “take a deposit to the bank,” she would actually use the funds to pay her personal bills, Livings alleged.
“She was in hard times, so she would take one deposit and use it to pay off bills or groceries. She would then take another deposit and pay off [the previous] deposit,” he said.
Crosby continued this process until she could no longer keep up with it and the store’s system began to flag the late deposits, he said.
“One [deposit] was ten days late,” Livings said.
Crosby had been employed with Dollar General for 13 years. The money is still being recovered, Livings said.
“She had been working at that location for only two years. She’d never been in any type of trouble, but just fell on hard times,” the investigator said.
Crosby was taken into custody at the Colquitt County Jail Friday, Dec. 23, and faces a felony charge of theft by taking.
