MOULTRIE, Ga. — RaceWay 6853 of Moultrie, Ga, is hosting its annual Customer Appreciation Day after having to skip two years due to COVID.
RaceWay manager Debbie Earle said on Monday that the store gave school supplies to approximately 170 students at the last appreciation event they held — and they are expecting to see a bigger turnout this year.
Earle said employees are excited to give back to the community and commemorate another great business year.
This year’s appreciation event is scheduled for July 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located in the open field to the left of the building and is set to include a back to school drive, a free raffle for teachers and a separate raffle that has tickets on sale for $5 each.
There will be free food, a bounce house and a live DJ available for event attendees to enjoy.
School supplies such as notebooks, pencils, pens, markers and other supplies needed for school will be given to students at the event. Because RaceWay will be providing the supplies, a small number of backpacks that they have will be available on a first come, first serve basis. However, school supply donations are still welcome.
As for the two raffles, the teacher’s raffle includes a color printer to be won for the classroom. The monetary raffle will include prizes such as an Apple Watch, 65-inch TV, a gas card and other items as well. Tickets for the raffle will be available for purchase until its start at 5 p.m. — where the winners will be announced. This year, all proceeds from the monetary raffle will go to the American Legion Post 324 in Moultrie.
If you are interested in purchasing tickets, donating to the school supply drive, or have any questions, contact Earle at (229) 589-7901.
