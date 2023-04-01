MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The National Weather Service has increased its estimate of a severe weather threat for today.
Colquitt County is now within a region of slight risk, level 2 of 5, according to an email this morning from the NWS's Tallahassee office. That's up from a marginal risk, level 1 of 5, that was predicted yesterday.
"A broken line of thunderstorms will be ongoing at sunrise to our northwest across central Alabama," the NWS said. "This area of storms will shift south and east through the day with the severe threat expected to increase by the late morning and into the afternoon as instability increases and new storms develop in the vicinity of the front.
"As for storm mode this afternoon, the severe threat is not expected to be widespread along the line of showers and storms," the email said. "However, with the ingredients in place this afternoon a few severe storms will likely develop somewhere along the line this afternoon as it moves across southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.
"The severe threat will last into the early evening with the risk diminishing fairly quickly later this evening with loss of daytime heating," the forecast concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.