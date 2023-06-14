MOULTRIE — Tuesday’s storm caused significant damage in the northern part of Colquitt County, officials said this morning, and the forecast predicts more severe weather today.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said the damage seemed to be from straight-line winds.
“New Elm community got the worst of it,” Cox said by text this morning. “Probably 30-40 locations with trees down. Several damaged roofs, vehicles.”
The National Weather Service listed a half-dozen reports in Colquitt County:
• 4:45 p.m.: Hay barn (steel frame) down in New Elm community.
• 4:50 p.m.: Multiple trees down on Doerun-Norman Park Road at Sumner Road.
• 4:57 p.m.: Spotter reports 60 mph wind gusts measured on a rooftop anemometer 1 mile west of New Elm.
• 5:03 p.m.: Part of an awning blew off in Norman Park.
• 5:15 p.m.: Weather station at Spence Field measured a 44 mph gust.
• 5:20 p.m.: Weather station at SRTC’s Veterans Parkway Campus measured a 41 mph gust.
Tuesday’s event was the second day of severe weather to hit Colquitt County, and more is expected today and possibly throughout the week.
A National Weather Service briefing emailed to The Observer this morning warned of two rounds of severe weather today and tonight.
The first round will hit Southwest Georgia later this morning through early afternoon with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes and heavy rainfall.
The website weather.com predicts Colquitt County will start to feel the effects around 1 p.m.
The second round will hit overnight, the National Weather Service said. Dangers include potentially significant damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall.
All of Colquitt County is now included in an area of enhanced risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather. In the NWS forecast released Tuesday morning, only part of the county was predicted to be moderate risk, with most of the county in the slight risk category (Level 2 of 5).
Today’s forecast adds a large area of moderate risk (Level 4 of 5) to the northwest of Colquitt County, including parts of Mitchell and Worth counties as well as the city of Albany.
“Additional rounds of severe weather and heavy rainfall will remain possible Thursday and Friday,” the NWS briefing said. “Primary hazards remain damaging winds, hail, a few tornadoes and heavy rainfall.”
The NWS forecast map for Thursday and Friday show Colquitt County in an area of marginal risk for severe weather (Level 1 of 5).
All of Southwest Georgia is at slight risk for excessive rainfall both today and Thursday, and a flood watch is in effect throughout the region through Friday.
The NWS said area rivers remain well below flood stage, so river flooding is unlikely, but flash flooding will be possible.
