MOULTRIE, Ga. — Walkers from throughout the community visited Heritage Church Saturday, Oct. 1, to show their support for the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
NAMIWalks are the national group's primary fundraiser, and the local chapter has held one since 2013 — before it was even officially recognized as a chapter.
Saturday's event was originally planned for the Colquitt County Courthouse Square, where all of the previous NAMIWalks have been held, but concerns about Hurricane Ian forced a change of venue earlier in the week. Heritage Church welcomed the event into one of its buildings, but Ian's track pushed on to the east and the fundraiser was blessed with sunny skies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.