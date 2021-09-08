MOULTRIE, Ga. — Weather forecasters are watching a group of storms in the Gulf of Mexico that have a chance of becoming a tropical depression before heading toward South Georgia.
The disturbance, called Invest 91L, has about a 50 percent chance of developing further before making landfall late today or early Thursday, according to information from the National Weather Service.
“Regardless of tropical development, the primary impact from 91L is expected to be heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding,” the NWS warned in its Wednesday morning update. “A brief tornado is possible as well.”
Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected across the Florida Panhandle today and tonight, the NWS said, but isolated higher amounts are possible.
The NWS map forecasts between a half-inch and 2 inches of rainfall today and tonight in Colquitt County, with the southeastern corner of the county expected to get the most rain.
A separate map forecasts a marginal risk of severe weather (the least serious of five categories) across the southernmost part of Georgia, from just south of Moultrie all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Timing for severe weather would be this evening into the overnight hours, the NWS said, but the greatest threat is south of Interstate 10 in Florida.
