MOULTRIE, Ga. — Stringfellow Elementary School recently recognized its Students of the Week for following the expectations of “Bee Safe, Bee Repsonsible, and Bee Respectful.”
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 9:29 pm
MOULTRIE [mdash]MOULTRIE, GA. - William "Bill" Hall, 74, of Moultrie died Friday, February 5, 2021 at Rehabilitation Center of South Ga in Tifton, GA. No formal services are planned. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
BRUNSWICK [mdash]Joy Jones Cone, 92, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2021, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Born on Nov. 4, 1928, in Worth County, Ga., Joy was the daughter of the late Boyd Lane Jones, Sr. and the late Blanche Jenkins Jones. Her family settled in Moultrie, Ga.…
MOULTRIE - Mr. Dennis Mitchell (51), departed from life on January 30, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Georgia. Public Viewing will be held 1PM - 4PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Luke Strong and Son Chapel. Please sign the guest registry at www.strongandson.com. Luke …
