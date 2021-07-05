MOULTRIE, Ga. — Stringfellow Elementary School students in first through fifth grades participated in Camp Invention June 7-18.
Principal Brian Knighton said he purchased Camp Invention kits using Title I funds, providing Stringfellow students the opportunity to participate in a STEM Summer Program that turns curious kids into innovative thinkers.
“We wanted to provide our students the experience of fun, inquiry-based, hands-on learning,” Knighton said. “After a year of navigating COVID, the Stringfellow faculty felt that students needed to extend their learning, but in a fun way.”
The Camp Invention experience is a unique way of incorporating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), seeing how they all work together simultaneously. Students were able to become inventors and problem solvers while using reverse engineering and design techniques. Camp Invention has taught the students how to use their creativity to enhance and modify their inventions through collaboration and teamwork.
Students and teachers had a blast learning through STEAM projects during the two weeks of camp, Knighton said.
“I have watched the students transform from saying, ‘I don’t know how to do this,’ to ‘I want to make this different and better,’” teacher Leigh Taylor said. “Their creativity has grown over the last two weeks and I hope by playing with the kits at home it will continue to expand.”
Camp Invention is just the beginning of a new challenge in education for Stringfellow Elementary. Incorporating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) into every classroom will create higher student interest into learning and develop more hands-on applications in problem solving, Knighton said.
“Now more than ever, kids need fun, open-ended experiences that can help them build their problem-solving power and make their own creative mark on the world,” he said. “That’s exactly what Camp Invention delivered.”
