TIFTON, Ga. – Stripling’s General Store has broken ground on its sixth retail location, a family-owned and -operated grocery off of U.S. Highway 41 in Tifton.
Coined “Stripling’s Tifton,” the grocery will reside within a new 12,000 square-foot building alongside Ace Hardware and Chicken Salad Chick, according to a press release from Stripling’s. Reflecting a similar brick exterior as most Stripling’s locations, the Tifton store will implement a spacious, open layout to accommodate the ultimate shopping experience. In addition, franchisees Tom Coogle and Leland Roberts plan to optimize retail volume with a carefully curated floorplan that permits a wider selection of products.
Officially founded in 1964, Stripling’s began as a small sausage kitchen fifty years prior in Warwick, Ga. when native James Stripling’s passion for pork led him to develop Stripling’s sausage recipe. That same recipe still serves as the backbone of the family business.
Among the company’s locations is a USDA processing and mail-order facility located on West Boulevard in Moultrie.
