Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.