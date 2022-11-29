MOULTRIE, Ga. — Turnout for early voting has been extraordinary, both locally and across the state.
Paula McCullough, Colquitt County’s voter registrar, said 924 people cast ballots on Monday, the first day of early voting here. By about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday another 217 had voted.
“It’s just nonstop,” McCullough said. “… There is a line, but it moves pretty quick.”
Early voting is taking place 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday on the second floor of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave.
Only one race is on the ballot, a runoff between Herschel Junior Walker, a Republican, and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, for Warnock’s Senate seat. Walker and Warnock faced off in the Nov. 8 general election but neither received the necessary 50% plus one vote to win outright. Warnock received 49.44% of the 3,935,924 votes cast, Walker received 48.49%, and a third candidate, Libertarian Chase Oliver, received 2.07%.
Some counties in Georgia offered early voting on Saturday and Sunday after a quick court fight ruled that it was legal for them to do so.
Colquitt County did not, but it did extend the voting hours to give more time for voters to cast a ballot early.
Georgia Recorder reported Tuesday morning that more than half a million ballots had been cast as of Monday night, including more than 300,000 votes cast Monday.
“Just…WOW!” tweeted Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state Monday night. “GA voters, facilitated through the hard work of county election & poll workers, have shattered the old Early Vote turnout, with 300,438 Georgians casting their votes today. They blew up the old record of 233k votes in a day. Way to go voters & election workers.”
Election Day will be Tuesday, Dec. 6. On that day, any voter who hasn’t cast a ballot early can vote at his or her designated polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
County election officials will begin counting votes after the polls close on Election Day. The Observer will provide results on its website, www.moultrieobserver.com, as they become available.
