MOULTRIE, Ga. – Students attending schools within the Colquitt County School District will continue to receive free meals this school year.
Since its implementation in the 2015 school year, the Colquitt County School Nutrition Department has participated in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for Free Meal Reimbursement.
“Through CEP, a school district, a group of schools, or a single school may offer meals at no charge to all students,” Chief Communication Officer Angela Hobby said in a press release Thursday.
She continued, “Colquitt County School Nutrition reduces administrative and printing costs by participating in CEP and eliminating the need for meal applications.”
Families no longer have to complete and submit applications for free or reduced-price meals.
The CCSD food service receives support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs to offer healthy meals to students every day. Institutions participating or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. People with disabilities who require alternative means of communication such as Braille, large print, audiotape or American Sign Language should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additional program information may be made available in languages other than English.
Individuals who’ve experienced discrimination and would like to file a complaint must complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html.
Written letters can be addressed to the USDA and must provide all information required from the form.
Complainants can call to request a copy of the complaint form at (866) 632-9992.
Completed forms or complaint letters can be submitted to the USDA through fax (202) 690-7442, or email at program.intake@usda.gov.
Physical mailed letters must be addressed as: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410.
For more information about the CCSD, please refer to www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.