MOULTRIE, Ga. — Attendees of the Air Force Association's CyberCamp received their certificates and graduated Friday, June 24.
Among the morning group were Marley Armstrong (8th grade), Jesus Luna (10th grade), Kanye Alexander (7th grade), Micah Springman (7th grade), Jeremy Blalock (9th grade) and Kingston Johnson (7th grade).
Among the afternoon group were Matthew Bryant (11th grade), Caytlin Guess (10th grade), Isabella Clayton (11th grade), Malachi Dennis (8th grade), Jalyn Pace (8th grade), Andrew Perdew (9th grade) and Christopher Wiley (7th grade).
