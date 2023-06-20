MOULTRIE — About 30 students graduated from a pair of CyberCamps held at Colquitt County High School earlier this month. Participating schools included CCHS, C.A. Gray Junior High and Willie J. Williams Middle School as well as Valdosta, Lowndes, Westover and Cairo high schools.

