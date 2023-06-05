MOULTRIE – A one-week STEAM-based day camp kicked off early Monday morning at the Colquitt County Achievement Center with 96 campers.
“The National Inventors Hall of Fame founded Camp Invention to provide students with opportunities to be inventors, builders and creators. The campers get to explore different aspects of technology, engineering and science through the entire STEAM process while they participate in five module rotations,” Hannah Boyd, the current Camp Invention director, said in an interview following the camp kickoff.
STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
Children in kindergarten to sixth grade were allowed to participate as campers, but the camp offered leadership volunteer positions to seventh-grade to college-level students.
“The cool thing about Camp Invention is we offer a spot for everybody. We house grades kindergarten through college. Seven through ninth graders, we call LITS which is leaders in training. They stay with an instructor all day long and are like mini-paraprofessionals. They learn what it's like from the inside of the classrooms,” Boyd explained. “Our tenth through college-age students, those are our interns. They actually get 40 credit hours of volunteer service for working with us this week.”
The campers' module rotations also change each year so the returning campers continue to learn and experiment with new skills and challenges. This year the Invention Celebration and the MimicBot modules were new to the Colquitt County Achievement Center location. With Invention Celebration, campers were challenged to create a party supply like a hat or light-up shoe.
“I really love watching students thrive in their element. Every student here is an inventor in some way. They really use their creative thinking skills, engineering processes and designs to create and build the best experiments that they can,” Boyd said.
The instructors sent a scavenger hunt list home with the campers. The list features items that can be found in the children’s homes so they can learn that anything can be invented using household items.
While walking through the camp classrooms, the students were excited and actively engaged in the hands-on activities. Several campers came to the front of the classrooms to showcase their creations.
The camp has been running since June 5 and will be completed Friday. Enrollment this year has increased from the previous enrollment of approximately 60 campers. Boyd encouraged any parents with a student rising through kindergarten to sixth grade to enroll their child in the camp next year.
“They can learn and grow so much. It gives them the opportunity to explore all avenues of science,” she said.
Camp Invention ran from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and cost $260 per child. Camp participants could stay for an additional $100 for an extended day experience that began at 7:30 a.m. and ended at 5:30 p.m.
