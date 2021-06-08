Micropipettes

C.A. Gray teacher Monica Causey recently participated in a professional development training course sponsored by Georgia BioEd Institute as a part of its Rural Teacher Training Initiative. As a requirement for this training, Causey's Accelerated Biology classes were able to participate in a Micropipetting Lab. 

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray teacher Monica Causey recently participated in a professional development training course sponsored by Georgia BioEd Institute as a part of its Rural Teacher Training Initiative. As a requirement for this training, Causey's Accelerated Biology classes were able to participate in a Micropipetting Lab. Students learned about the micropipette, its uses, and careers requiring the micropipetting skill.  They learned how to use micropipettes to accurately pipette various volumes of liquids. Students practiced this newly acquired skill by following directions to create a secret code.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you