MOULTRIE – Sunset Elementary Student Nathan Grady Handfield received Honorable Mention in the state competition for Young Georgia Authors.
As the Coastal Plains RESA regional winner in the competition, his entry was submitted to the state competition, the Colquitt County School District said in a press release.
Grady is in the fourth grade, and he won the regional competition with his poem “My Volcano Turtle Pet,” a poem about the adventures of a pet turtle with a volcano on his back.
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics, the school district said. This prestigious competition has engaged Georgia students for over two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12.
The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
To see the full list of winners, visit http://galangartssup.weebly.com/young-georgia-authors.html.
