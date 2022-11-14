MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County students brought their best to the Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association’s 2022 Market Lamb and Goat Show Nov. 5.
Twenty lambs and 40 goats — and their handlers — were reviewed by judge Chandler Akins, and the winners were:
• Grand Champion Market Lamb: Cooper Lewis.
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Cooper Lewis.
• Grand Champion Market Wether: Roxanne Herndon.
• Reserve Champion Market Wether: Rawlins Herndon.
• Grand Champion Market Doe: Libba Dykes.
• Reserve Champion Market Doe: Hank Dykes.
Several of the students were recognized with showmanship awards:
Lamb
• 1st-2nd Grade: Annie Walden.
• 3rd – 4th Grade: Kylee Wheeler.
• 7th Grade: Lily Bass.
• 11th – 12th Grade: Laurie Jo Burt.
• Supreme Champion Lamb Showman: Laurie Jo Burt.
Goat
• 1st-2nd Grade: Nora Kate Bacon.
• 3rd-5th Grade: Rawlins Herndon.
• 7th-8th Grade: Lily Bass.
• 9th -10th Grade: Roxanne Herndon.
• 11th-12th Grade: Baylee Tatum.
• Supreme Champion Goat Showman: Roxanne Herndon.
“This was the first year we had a Supreme Overall Showmanship Class,” said Mack Wiard of the Junior Livestock Association. “If you won your class you came back to compete for title of Supreme Champion Showman. Showmanship is based on how well the animal and exhibitor work together and the exhibitor’s ability to get their animal presented the best to the judge. It is truly won in the barn at home. Work ethic and time put into training your animal, building a bond with your animal, and practicing all show up when you hit the ring for showmanship.”
Wiard said Georgia Metals sponsors the Good Attitude Award at each of the Colquitt County market livestock shows. It is given to an exhibitor that exhibits good sportsmanship, willingness to help others, and overall is an example for others with a great attitude.
The Lamb and Goat Show’s winner was Annie Walden. She’ll compete against recipients at this year’s Market Hog Show and Cattle Show for a buckle presented at the banquet in the spring.
This was the end of the 2022 market show season for most Colquitt County Lamb and Goat exhibitors, Wiard said. Eight have chosen to compete in the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky., and a few will participate in a couple more shows before they retire this year’s animals.
“These animals have been a part of these exhibitors’ daily routines since late spring, early summer,” Wiard said. “They competed in Jack Pot Shows all over the Southeast and the State Show, which was held at the Georgia National Fair in Perry in October.”
Anyone interested in showing a lamb or goat next year can contact the UGA Agricultural Extension Office, an ag teacher, or the Colquitt County Junior Livestock Assoction for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.