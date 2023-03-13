ATLANTA — Twenty-seven members of Charlie A. Gray Junior High School's Future Health Professionals – HOSA chapter attended the Georgia HOSA State Leadership Conference in Atlanta March 1-4.
The HOSA students competed in a wide variety of healthcare events alongside 4,229 other Georgia HOSA members. Three teams — Dynamic Decisions, HOSA Bowl, and Math for Health Careers — finished in the top 5 in the state. The HOSA Bowl team comprised of Dario Corona, Ivan Dong, Andrew Le and Donnie Vu won silver in their competition, which tests general healthcare knowledge.
In addition to attending the conference students toured the Georgia Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base on March 1. At the museum students were able to view historical aircraft from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, The Persian Gulf War, and the Global War on Terror that had been restored and placed on public display.
Thursday, March 2, the state leadership team meet with Sen. Sam Watson and Rep. Chas Cannon at the Coverdell Office building. The legislators spoke to the students about their individual roles representing the citizens of Colquitt County, explained the legislative process, and what it's like to work at the Capitol.
After the meeting Watson’s staff took the students on a guided scavenger hunt through the Georgia State Capitol, which included observing the opening of the March 2 session of the Georgia State Senate from the Senate gallery. After the tour students went back to the Coverdell Office Building where they enjoyed a Chick-fil-A lunch courtesy of Watson and Cannon.
Representing Charlie A. Gray Junior High School at the State Leadership Conference were HOSA members Ayanna Alford, Leslye Alvarez, Able Alvarez, Emily Baker, Marvin Baustista, Glenda Becerra, Annabelle Brooks, Lathen Born, Dario Corona, Ivan Dong, Cora Goines, Angel Gomez, Julius Gomez, Sara Guevara, Danari Harrison, Rylee Kilgore, Brandy La, Andrew Le, Regina Lorenzo, Syia Patel, Jayna Perry, Luz Perz, Sanjana Thakor, Donnie Vu, Hallie Whitley, Jaelyn Wier and Zayla Young.
