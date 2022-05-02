Artie the Art Bug contest

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The ladies of the Moultrie Service League congratulated the winners of their “Artie the Art Bug” contest winners in mid-April. These young artists have won a basket of art supplies, and the first place prize included her choice of art camp at the Colquitt County Arts Center.

1st place: Dani Williamson from Doerun Elementary School.

2nd place: Leah Luna from Odom Elementary.

3rd place: Kaleigh Jursik from R. B. Wright Elementary.

