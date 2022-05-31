MOULTRIE, Ga. — Mayra Perez, left, and Madelynn Bonin, right, were recognized at the Kiwanis Club meeting May 12 for placing at the State Level in the Kiwanis Club’s Art & Music Showcase. Perez placed first for sixth grade and Bonin placed third for seventh grade. With them is Alisha Montgomery, visual arts educator for Willie J. Williams Middle School.
Students win state awards in art competition
