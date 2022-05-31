Kiwanis Club art competition

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Mayra Perez, left, and Madelynn Bonin, right, were recognized at the Kiwanis Club meeting May 12 for placing at the State Level in the Kiwanis Club’s Art & Music Showcase. Perez placed first for sixth grade and Bonin placed third for seventh grade. With them is Alisha Montgomery, visual arts educator for Willie J. Williams Middle School.

