MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Library kicked off its Summer Reading Program on Friday.
Ariel the Mermaid and the Bookaneer O’Reader pirate from Southern Belle Princess Parties came to the library to read to the kids, according to Erin Honeycutt, the MCCL assistant director of Youth Services.
Honeycutt said approximately 100 kids and adults were present at the Moultrie Summer Kickoff, which started at 11 a.m.
Renee Bozeman, a fifth grade teacher at J.M. Odom Elementary, took five students to the kickoff.
“An educator, reading makes all subjects easier to learn,” Bozeman said in an interview on Friday. “As a parent, it’s important for children to be exposed to reading.”
Honeycutt said the summer reading program sponsor is IFCO Seedlings and the kids enjoyed snacks provided by the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club.
“The MCCL is hosting two summer reading programs this year. One for adults and one for children,” Kevin Ellis, director of the MCCL, said in an interview on Friday.
The children’s reading program is themed, “Oceans of Possibilities.” Each child in the program will receive a reading log tracker and stickers. For each 30 minutes they read, the kids will “track their time” by putting a sticker on the log.
“The children’s program has five levels,” Ellis said. “Once the child fills out the log, they can turn it in to receive the prize listed on the bottom of the log.”
The child has to read a total of 1,500 minutes to unlock all five levels.
The adult summer reading program is themed, “Book-opoly.” Readers must be 14 or older to participate.
“The adult summer reading program is much more tedious than the children’s program,” Ellis said.
Interested participants must go to the library and pick up a game board or print a copy from the library’s webpage.
Ellis said readers must complete the challenges to earn tickets.
According to the MCCL website, there are 12 challenges on the board. Each set of color blocks represents a challenge. Each challenge completed earns a prize drawing ticket. When a staff member initials a completed challenge, the reader receives a ticket to use in a drawing of their choice of one of three themed baskets. Tickets may also be earned by completing all four corners.
Each mystery block represents one task and earns one ticket. Mystery tasks are determined by a spin of the wheel located in the Moultrie library or by drawing a task card in the Doerun library or Book Mobile.
Book-opoly started June 1 and will end on July 27. All drawing entries must be completed before 6 p.m. on the end date. Drawings for the baskets will be held on Thursday, July 28.
The winners will be notified by phone. All baskets must be picked up in the library, and the baskets will not be shipped.
The green ribbon basket has a Kindle Fire HD 8plus tablet and library tumbler cup.
The blue ribbon basket is for connoisseurs of local products and includes a gift certificate from City Southern for craft coffee, Lauri Jo’s pepper jelly, Jo Kem’s barbecue sauce and Uncle D’s honey.
The yellow ribbon basket is for the reading or journaling enthusiast and includes blank journals, multi-colored gel pens, book light and note cards.
Registration for the summer reading program is ongoing and can be done in person at the library.
For more information about the programs or registration please call the library at (229)985-6540.
