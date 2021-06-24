MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two Moultrie schools are hosting a federally funded Migrant Student Education Program in conjunction with the Farm Worker Family Health Program.
The program at Cox Elementary and C.A. Gray Junior High schools is a three-week summer school program focused on a writing-themed curriculum. Throughout those three weeks, colleges from around Georgia provide nurse practitioners to medically evaluate students.
This is the 28th year of the program and it has made its return after being canceled last year due to COVID, according to the school system’s Assistant Director of Federal Programs Jeff Horne.
“We take students from all around Colquitt County… We have the largest number of migrant students in Georgia,” said Horne.
Cox Elementary is hosting approximately 315 students grades K through fifth. C.A. Gray is hosting approximately 35 students in grades sixth through 11th, according to Horne. These two schools are hosting children from all around the county.
The Farm Worker Family Health Program sends undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of schools to give the students preliminary medical exams, which include full physicals, according to Erin Ferranti, director of the Moultrie Farm Worker Family Health Program.
Throughout the final two weeks of the school the students of U.G.A., Emory University, Central Ga. Tech, PCOM, Brenau University and Georgia State work with the migrant children to create comprehensive medical backgrounds. The information is then sent to the Ellenton Farmworker Health Clinic where parents can follow up with any medical recommendations the college students might make.
The program will be completed Friday and local churches have donated bounce houses to Cox Elementary for the kids to enjoy on their last day. If you would like to know more about the Farm Worker Family Health Program, their website is https://www.nursing.emory.edu/pages/farm-worker-family-health-program.
